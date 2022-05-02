Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Muslims, and all Nigerians to continue to pray fervently to God for the peace, security, unity and progress of the country.

He urged Nigerians to embrace peace, love, tolerance and sacrifice, which are the exemplary virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

He, therefore, prayed for a peaceful and pleasant celebration, stressing that the significance of the Islamic event towards the enhancement of peace, security, unity and progress of the nation is enduring.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in a message by his media office, asked Nigerians to should their attention on how to collectively proffer solutions to the nation’s developmental challenges.

“Nigeria is too dear and precious to some of us that we cannot afford to let it fail. It is our collective responsibility to put our heads together and think outside the box for the right solution and approach to our national problems. It is a difficult task, yet not insurmountable”. Whenever we fast and pray as Christians and Muslims, we ask for specific favours from God as our prayer points. We all desire good and prosperous life, hence we must continue to deepen positive national conversations, dialogue and narratives that would cement our bonds and unity of purpose,” he said.

In his message, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara described the days and nights of the month as ones like no other during which the faithful proudly competed to outdo one another in good deeds.

“It is my prayer to Almighty Allah to accept it as a worthy act of worship, accept all our supplications in and after Ramadan, set our country on the path of improved security and greatness, grant us the grace to observe many more of Ramadan in good health and best of faith, and reward us with Al-Jannah Firdaus.”