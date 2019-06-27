Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Emeka Wogu and eminent businessman, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, are expected at a colloquium on national integration, in Enugu, on Friday.

The event, put together as part of the commemorative activities of the 50th birthday celebrations and silver jubilee of media practice of The Sun Newspapers’ reporter, Magnus Eze, is themed: “Leadership, media and national integration.” Secretary of the Council, Amaka Agbo, in a statement said it is also part of the union’s contribution to national conversations.

She said the former minister would chair the occasion while Okonkwo will deliver the keynote. Veteran journalist and former political editor of Daily Times Newspapers, Emeka Nwosu, will present a lead paper on “Media ownership in South East Nigeria. “Other notable resource persons are slated to further the conversations on the theme with Governors of Enugu and Ebonyi states; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and David Umahi as chief special guests of honour, while Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu is the royal father of the day,” the NUJ stated. Agbo described Eze as one of their “finest members; a consummate media strategist, journalists’ mentor, a humanist and an accomplished patriot.”