Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunlusi, Ojaja II, has extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, describing him as a “wonderful” leader whose hospitality is second to none.

The Ooni spoke through his delegation who represented him at the Government House, Enugu, to deliver four modular motorized fumigators donated by him to the Enugu State government, as part of his contributions to contain the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Presenting the equipment, leader of the delegation, Princess Fadekemi Fadojutimi, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi “for the hospitality he has shown to us”, disclosing that the Imperial Majesty’s decision to donate the fumigators was borne out of his selfless service for the country.

Stressing that “COVID-19 is real”, Princess Fadojutimi maintained that the Ooni of Ife is committed to joining hands with the government in fighting the pandemic.

She disclosed that the equipment was “locally produced right at the back of the Ooni’s palace”, adding that the chemical is “body-friendly” and not harmful to health.

While emphasizing the importance “to disinfect our environments”, Princess Fadojutimi explained that the modular motorized fumigator “has a droplet that kills germs or virus.”