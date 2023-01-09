Enugu North Senatorial District Election Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, met in Nsukka, in commencement of massive grassroots electioneering to ensure landslide victories for Enugu State Governor and PDP senatorial candidate for the district, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai, and other PDP candidates in the area.

The structure known as “PDP Enugu North Senatorial Campaign Council” is led by Prof. Simon Ortuanya and Dr. Vincent Obetta as Chairman of the Board and Director General (DG) of the campaign council, respectively.

The members are determined and convinced that Governor Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid will bring immense benefits to the district in addition to the remarkable achievements the governor has brought to the area in the last seven years and seven months.

They said that the good works of Governor Ugwuanyi in Enugu State, particularly in Enugu North Senatorial District, speak volumes and are selling points of his candidature in the forthcoming senatorial election. They also said that the time has come for them to propagate the governor’s achievements in the district to the electorate ahead of the elections.

Speaking at the commencement of activities at the campaign office which coincided with the expanded Zonal Executive Meeting of the PDP, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Michael Onyeze, disclosed that the party, after assessing the six-year achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu North Senatorial District in 2021, gave the governor a pat on the back and asked him to contest for senate in 2023 to enable him consolidate on the laudable achievements.

Onyeze stressed that the PDP zonal structure is convinced that Governor Ugwuanyi’s legislative and executive experience, having served as a member of the House of Representatives and presently serving as a governor, will be an added advantage to the fortunes of the people of Enugu North Senatorial District if he represents the district in the National Assembly in 2023.

The PDP Zonal Chairman highlighted some of the achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi in the district, stating the governor’s administration constructed network of roads including the state-of-the-art Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway with underground drainage system and fitted it with street and traffic lights, the 31km Udenu Ring Road with two high-tech bridges, over 22km asphalted RAMP-2 road project along Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba-Obollo Etiti linking Isi-Uzo and Udenu LGAs as well as the 26.66km Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani road in Uzo-Uwani LGA.

Onyeze also listed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration constructed a 5,000-seat stadium in Nsukka; constructed and furnished a modern court building in Nsukka zone in place of hitherto court buildings built with mud blocks; attracted the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, in Igbo-Etiti LGA; established the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, among numerous others.

He stated that the party leadership will synergise with the campaign council to spread the landmark achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi to the people of the district and ensure that the electorate vote overwhelmingly for the governor, Dr. Mbah and other candidates of the PDP in the state.