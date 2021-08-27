Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc (NBL), Mr. Hans Essaadi, has expressed delight at the commitment of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to the protection of lives and promotion of investments in the state, describing it as exceptional.

Essaadi who led the management team of the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria (NBL) to Government House, Enugu, on a maiden courtesy call on Governor Ugwuanyi said: “We are happy to note that Enugu State has progressively remained secure and peaceful under your leadership.”

The NBL boss thanked the governor for his unwavering support in providing an enabling environment for the brewing business to thrive.

“This is reflected by the immense support we enjoy from your esteemed self as an invaluable bridge builder in establishing a sustainable relationship between us and our host community and more recently your remarkable intervention in the reopening of the Tiger Bar. We are committed long term investors in the state.”