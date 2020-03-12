Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Prof. Mohammed Isah, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his commitment in ensuring public office holders’ strict compliance with the rules of the bureau, as exceptional and worthy of emulation.

Speaking when he led members of the Board of the Bureau to Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy visit, Prof. Isah, stated that the governor has been very supportive to the establishment in terms of enforcement of the Code of Conduct rules.

The Code of Conduct Chairman disclosed that he was impressed to note that Governor Ugwuanyi ensured that public office holders (Exco members) who served during his first term duly declared their assets before collecting their severance allowance, stating that “no state has done it before”.

Isah urged the governor to continue in the job of fighting corruption and called on other leaders in the country to emulate his gesture.

“Enugu is one of the well established and highly developed states by all standards in Nigeria. A lot of investments have been made and this is as a result of good governance by Ugwuanyi and his predecessors,” he said.

Isah disclosed the Bureau’s approval to establish its South East Zonal office in Enugu to enable them expand their services as well as investigate and prosecute cases of non-compliance in the zone.

“We have investigators and prosecutors. In all the state offices, we don’t have investigation and prosecution units but with the development of the establishment of zonal offices, when they come on board, we are going to have investigators and prosecutors,” he said.

Prof. Isah informed the governor that they are in Enugu for the nationwide enlightenment workshop for public officers on the imperative of strict compliance with asset declaration and Code of Conduct.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who welcomed the Chairman and members of the Board to the state, endorsed the exercise, disclosing that “the public officers of our state are adequately mobilised and ready for this important engagement with your Bureau.”