Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu as a ‘great man’ and ‘an all-rounder’ who has demonstrated enormous commitment towards the security of lives and property in the state.

Babandede said Ugwuanyi’s administration has been of great support to the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The comptroller general was in Enugu, yesterday, with his entourage to assess the degree of damage done to the newly constructed office of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Enugu State Command, during the EndSARS protests in the state.

Appreciating Ugwuanyi for his administration’s support towards the completion of the office project, which, he said, was billed for inauguration a day before the EndSARS destructions, Babandede disclosed the state government “donated four transformers and vehicles to us.

“The vehicles were not only donated to us but also to all the law enforcement agencies so that security of lives and property of the people is assured in Enugu State. We commend you (Ugwuanyi) for that good job,” he said.

Responding, Ugwuanyi regretted that the sad event during the EndSARS protests were in spite of the state government’s earlier constitution (by Executive Order) of panel of inquiry on police brutality and related extra-judicial killings.