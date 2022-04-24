The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi; the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe; former Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Prof. Hilary OdoEdeoga; the Chairman of Ferotex Construction Company Limited, Chief Festus Onu; and the Chairman of Anbeez Services Limited, Sir Engr. Anayo Onwuegbu, were among the dignitaries honoured with chieftaincy titles by the traditional ruler of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s community, Ohom Orba, in Udenu Local Government Area, HRH Igwe Everestus Onah, the Uchenna 1 of Ohom Orba Ancient Kingdom.

Other awardees at the Igwe Onah’s first Ofala festival, which was attended by Gov. Ugwuanyi, include the Task Team Leader (TTL), Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project, World Bank, Asiwaju (Dr) Adetunji Adeleke and the Head of Procurement Fraud Section at Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chief Ambrose Ngwu.

The chieftaincy titles, according to Igwe Onah, were conferred on “deserving men and women, who have not just impacted on humanity, but still have the zeal to do good for men in general and for Ohom as a community”.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The monarch noted that the event was significant being his first Ofala festival since his seven years on the throne.

Igwe Onah expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for support and impactful leadership, discribing the governor as “a worthy son of Ohom” and the “Udulekenyi I of Orba Udulekenyi”.

He disclosed that the governor was the cornerstone on which the event was built.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“May God bless him (Ugwuanyi) and guide him even as we pray for his movement to a higher service in Nigeria”, he said.

Speaking at the event, Ugwuanyi congratulated his deputy, the Speaker, and other awardees for the honour done them by his community in recognition of their meritorous service to the state, the country and humanity.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The governor thanked all those who graced the well attended event and beseeched God to bless them abundantly.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ubosi, appreciated Igwe Onah, Governor Ugwuanyi and the entire people of Ohom Orba for the great honour, stressing that “it was a rare privilege that we are in your community to receive these chieftaincy titles.”

The Deputy Governor, Lolo Ezeilo, was conferred with chieftaincy title of “Nwanne Di Na Mba 1 of Orba”, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ubosi received the “Ezesinachi 1 of Ohom Orba”, Hon. Atigwe was honoured with the chieftaincy title of Muoneme1 of Ohom Orba while Prof. Odo Edeoga, Chief Onu and Engr. Onwuegbu were recipients of “Ojide Onye Ibe 1 of Ohom Orba, Omenanwata 1 of Ohom Orba and Ezi Oyi Ohom Orba respectively.