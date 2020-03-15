Emmanuel Ike-Jonathan

The above headline was the underlying reason for the convivial visit of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to the country home of his brother and one-time colleague in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu, on February 23, 2020.

It was a visit that evoked memories of the good old days when friends, associates travelled far and near to check on their loved ones, bosom friends or relations. Those days, a visit of this nature was usually characterised by a litany of entertaining programmes that usually climaxed with the passing of a night or two by the visiting friend, associate or relations.

This was no less the case with the historic visit of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to Dr Asadu’s country home in the ancient town of Ovoko in Igbo Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, except that the governor did not pass a night at Ovoko due to pressing official matters.

The governor’s visit further buried the rumours in some quarters that Governor Ugwuanyi and Dr Asadu were currently at loggerheads or, put differently, no more on the same political page due to 2023 political permutations. The visit had further renewed the image of this all-important relationship in the eyes of their followers, political gladiators and the PDP political family in Enugu North senatorial zone.

The visit has also created opportunities for those who are already drawing battle lines ahead of 2023 to mend fences because ‘we are stronger together.’ The visit further displayed Gov Ugwuanyi’s unequaled humility and simplicity which has remained his greatest asset.

According to Governor Ugwuanyi while making a brief remark before the overwhelming crowd, “I decided to pay a visit to my brother in whom I am well pleased and to also, use the opportunity to catch some fun with him.”

The governor further explained that since there was no beach front around Ovoko, he would just as well catch some fun at the country home of Dr. Asadu.

The governor who wore a happy mood throughout his stay with Dr Asadu, sued for peace among the good people of Igbo-Eze South LG, Enugu North senatorial zone and the state at large, adding that peace remains the bedrock to growth and development.

Ugwuanyi also commended the people of Ovoko community for providing the much- needed enabling environment to the contractor handling the ongoing construction of Amalla Orba-Orie Orba-Eke Ovoko road project which he said would renew and strengthen the age-long commercial tie between the people of Udenu LGA and Igbo-Eze South LGA.

Speaking earlier, Dr Dan Shere maintained that the greatest quality of the people of Nsukka in the politics of Enugu State is the unequaled unity and love that exist among its people, noting that such development always make it difficult for anyone to sow seeds of discord among them.

Shere condemned those sponsoring activities capable of distorting the already existing unity and love for which the Nsukka people are known. He further urged the people of Igbo-Eze South LG and Nsukka zone to see it as a matter of necessity to protect and support the government of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, adding, “if we could sacrifice our all to protect and support the government of sons and daughters of other zones in Enugu State, why then shall we not support our own brother – Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to succeed?”

While welcoming the governor, his entourage, political groups, friends and well-wishers from Nsukka/Igbo Eze South federal constituency, an elated Asadu, who lauded Governor Ugwuanyi’s uncommon humility, maintaining that his emergence as governor of Enugu State was the best gift to the people of Nsukka. “Some of us are not gifted with the level of humility which Gov Ugwuanyi has.

“We learn every day from his wisdom and the manner in which he is leading the state. As for this visit, I and my family remain highly indebted, grateful and also thankful to the governor and for the many support he gave me in 2019 elections. The support made it possible that I emerge as the fourth-term member of the House of Representatives and I owe the governor much love and reciprocation of his kind gestures because to whom much is given much expected from also.

“I cannot drag any position with Governor Ugwuanyi because he is a unique personality in politics with the philosophy of peace and humility radiating from him. This is why I say that he is a priest in politics. It is only an ungrateful person that will choose to be on a different political page with him,” he said.

Asadu commended the good people of Nsukka/Igbo Eze South federal constituency for being very supportive to him in his task of representing them at the National Assembly.

The high point of the convivial courtesy visit of Gov Ugwuanyi to the country home of Dr. Asadu, was a host of entertainments by different cultural troops and the presentation of the plaque of an award of FirstNews Champion of Health and Education conferred on Dr Asadu for his contributions to the Health and Education Sector in Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency.

Stakeholders who graced the lively event at Ovoko include the member representing Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani federal constituency, Dr. Martin Oke; former chairman of People’s Democratic Party in Enugu State, Mr Vita Abba; member representing Igbo-Eze South state constituency, Hon. Emeka Madu; members representing Nsukka East and West state constituency, Mr Chinedu Nwamba, Mr Emmanuel Ugwuerua, Enugu State chairman of Internal Revenue Service, Prince Emeka Odo; Executive Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board, Chief Ikeje Asogwa; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Chuks Ugwoke; and Barr Ifeanyi Ossai.

Others were the immediate past transition committee chairmen of Nsukka and Igbo Eze South LGAs, Hon. Chinwe Ugwu and Hon. Dr. Thady C. Asogwa; executive chairman of Igbo-Eze South LG, Hon. Comrade Peter Andy Omeje, and a host of other dignitaries, traditional rulers and the clergy.

Emmanuel Ike-Jonathan, writes from Alor-Agu in Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State.