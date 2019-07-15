A member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Sir Paschal Okolie, has ascribed the economic recovery and governance successes recorded by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in the past four years, to prudent management of lean resources and his ingenuous interface with professionals to help drive his state policies.

Sir Okolie said this during the grand party and dinner organized by ANAN, South East Zone, to mark the 40th anniversary of the association.

He who is the state’s accountant general and chairman on the occasion. He added that Ugwuanyi has wisely employed the services of ANAN members to manage the state’s scarce resources.

The accountant general disclosed that the enviable feats recorded by Ugwuanyi’s administration, in regular payment of workers’ salaries, with or without allocations from the Federation Account, as well as pensions and other entitlements of workers, are as a result of the governor’s commitment to professionalism, fiscal discipline and the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State.

“If you look around, industries are springing up. The economy of the state is being reactivated each time salaries are paid. All these are because we are prudent, accountable, transparent and Enugu Sstate is experiencing peace and good governance,” he added.

Sir Okolie expressed delight that the governor has demonstrated dexterity in sustaining and improving his administration’s laudable efforts towards providing good services to the people, stressing that ANAN has contributed immensely towards the development of the economy of Enugu State and Nigeria.

In his welcome address, theANAN chairmanin the South East, Prof. Uche Ugwuanyi said as a professional body, at its formation, strategically positioned its members at the strata of the society “through robust, well focused and appropriately structured capacity development.