Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, through her pet-project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), has donated multivitamins, supplements and de-worming drugs to the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EN-PHCDA), for free administration to pregnant women and children in all the Primary Health Care facilities in the state.

The items donated to EN-PHCDA by U-TOLF, were one hundred (100) cartons of prenatal multivitamin of 100 bottles of 180 tablets sufficient for 10,000 pregnant women for 6months, seven (7) cartons of vitamin A (200,000 IU) of 108 bottles per carton for approximately 378,000 children and twelve (12) cartons of Albendazole 400mg capsules of 25 bottles per carton for approximately 300,000 children.

Donating the drugs on behalf of the foundation, during the flag-off of the Second Round of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Care Week, held at Uwani Health Centre in Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi disclosed that some of the Faith Based Health Organizations in the state that provide primary health care, also benefited from the supplements.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Ugwuanyi tasked mothers to always feed their children with adequate nutritional meal for healthy growth.

The Enugu Governor’s Wife stressed that healthy diet was the best way to get nutrients, adding that breast feeding mothers and pregnant women should also endeavor to eat balanced diet for good development of their babies.

She said that since its inception, U-TOLF has been at the fore-front of various interventions towards improving the healthy lives of women and children.