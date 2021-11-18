From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Amankpaka people of Ugwuogo-Nike autonomous community in Enugu East local government area of Enugu State have said that the Himalayas Housing Estate being developed by the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), has helped in curbing criminality and insecurity in the area.

This is as the community’s general assembly conveyed its profound appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the peaceful and inclusive manner the Government acquired their land for the housing project.

The community in its letter of appreciation dated November 17, 2021 and signed by Chairman, Council of Elders, Ozo Crescent Eze, Deputy Chairman, Council of Elders, Chief Anike Nwodo, Patron, Power of Attorney Board of Trustees, Chief Damian Edeh, its Chairman, Gab Onu and Secretary, Ugwuneba Emeka, among others, also thanked the governor for the promptness compensation was paid for the land barely two months after they concluded negotiation with the housing corporation.

They further expressed gratitude to the ESHDC for the donation of 600 bags of cement used for the construction of the community’s modern civic centre.

The Amankpaka people, however, urged the housing corporation not to be distracted by a few disgruntled persons from the area they described as urban gorillas as it developed the estate.

They said: “The community had heaved a sigh of relief in the way the forest land has been transformed into a residential and habitable estate called ‘Hamilayas Estate’ Enugu.

“Hitherto, this development, the land was providing safe haven for miscreants and criminals but now, the presence of the workmen in the estate has boosted the security of lives and properties within our community especially for those commuters plying the highway.

“Most importantly, the development has enhanced the value of our remaining land around the estate and within that neighbourhood.

“We hereby appeal to Your Excellency Sir, to urge the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation to continue the work and not be deterred by the inconsequential mischief makers from the community.”

