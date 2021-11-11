The dynamics of peace, unity and development in Enugu State presently has been attributed to the humility of and the conciliatory approach adopted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi since he became the chief executive of the state. This assertion was made recently by Engr Mike Ogbuekwe, the governor’s Special Adviser on Agriculture.

According to Ogbuekwe: “In 2015 when Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State took over the mantle of leadership from Mr Sullivan Chime, he immediately embarked on a journey of assuaging the ill-feelings of embittered politicians and parties. He reached out to everyone, and like a father figure, engendered the spirit of participatory democracy in the Enugu State polity.”

Continuing, Ogbuekwe noted that: “Even as Governor Ugwuanyi then faced fierce legal battles, he continued to discharge good governance to the people that elected him and not surprisingly, he went on to win all his legal battles and true to his consultative character, reached out to the other side and assured them that his government belonged to everybody. Opposition parties and persons, seeing this new political formation in the State, willingly embraced the peace philosophy.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He further stated: “In Ugwuanyi’s Enugu State, the economy has been thriving; because of the enabling economic environment. Small and medium scale enterprises are encouragingly growing, and businesses are relocating to the state.”

Explaining how Gov Ugwuanyi has galvanized the demographics of Enugu State to work towards a united, prosperous and successful state, Ogbuekwe said: “He works closely with the youths, having employed an ample number into his cabinet and others as aides; he also set up a decision-making mechanism that ensures the consultation of the clergy, traditional rulers, student unions, market and trader unions, community leaders, professional associations, organized labour, transport associations, artisans and members of the private sector.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

This consultative approach has brought about stability and maturity in the socio-political and economic environment of Enugu State.

Ugwuanyi is a national figure with friends across the Niger.”

Mike Ogbuekwe also added that Ugwuanyi “is well known for his humane, compassionate, easy-going qualities has built friendships across the country, and has proven to be an astute political bridge-builder. This is the kind of leader Nigerians need to celebrate.”

While commending the governor’s open-door policy which welcomes dissenting views and also engages those with opposing ideas to help the state realize its goals, the Governor’s aide noted that never in the political history of the state had fierce opposition members been absorbed into the scheme of things as Governor Ugwuanyi has done.

“This was a step towards creating a new state of peace in Enugu State,” he concluded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .