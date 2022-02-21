Former governor of old Anambra State and senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Jim Nwobodo has predicted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would go to higher places because of his rare humility and penchant for peace.

Nwobodo said it was because of the governor’s humility that he was able to entrench peace and good governance in Enugu State.

“If you don’t have humility, you are going nowhere. You must be humble and when you are humble, God will lift you up, if not, God will bring you down,” Nwobodo said while addressing a large crowd at the Enugu South Local Government headquarters during the campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the February 23, 2022 LG elections in the state.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Nwobodo, who arrived at the rally with his wife, Pat, revealed that it was because of the governor that he attended the political event at the venue.

“This is the first time I am coming here. I came here because of you (Ugwuanyi); if not you, I wouldn’t have come. There were people who led as Governors, I didn’t come. You are Governor and I said I will come.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Let me repeat, humility, you have it, that is why you make peace and when you make peace it will last. There is nothing greater than peace. There is nothing better than peace. And with this humility you will go higher”.

The former governor thanked Ugwuanyi for keeping to his promise to construct the access road (with a bridge) to his ancestral home in Amechi, saying: “Before now if I want to go to my ancestral home I will drive three to four miles but today it takes me not up to five minutes.

“Thank you very much. As you respect me, you will be respected. You will complete your tenure peacefully. God will be leading you, nothing will happen to you. I am happy seeing how this place is.”

At the grand finale of the Ugwuanyi-led PDP LGA elections campaign tours, held in Enugu North LGA, Nnamani described the rallies held across the 17 LGAs of the state as “the highest level of political mobilization ever in the history of the state.”