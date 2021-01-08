The Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, has paid tribute to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s commitment in the provision of critical infrastructure for the State Judiciary to efficiently discharge its responsibilities in the state.

Justice Emehelu, who spoke during the swearing in of six new Judges into the state judiciary by the governor, said prior to the inception of Ugwuanyi’s administration, it was impossible for the judiciary of Enugu State to get even one slot for appointment.”

Describing the swearing in of the new judges as historic, the Chief Judge said it was remarkable to note that the state judiciary under the present administration, from 2016 to date, has produced 15 judges.

Emehelu thanked Ugwuanyi for making the feat possible, stressing that it could not have been possible if not for his administration’s massive infrastructural interventions in the judiciary, especially in providing all the facilities that are necessary for these appointments.

“The committee from the National Judicial Council (NJC) came and inspected what we had on the ground and having been satisfied, gave us the green light which has culminated in the exercise we are performing today. I want to say a big thank you to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making it possible,” the CJ said.

The governor, who lamented the difficulties being experienced because of dearth of Judges, pointed out that the appointment of the new Judges was “a timeous relief to the Enugu State Judiciary and the people of the state.”

The governor, therefore, congratulated the new Judges on their well-deserved appointments and charged them to bring their expertise and the requisite gravitas to bear on the discharge of their new responsibilities.

Responding on behalf of other newly sworn-in Judges, Hon. Justice Aroh-Onuoha, thanked God and Gov. Ugwuanyi for the elevation.

She equally commended the governor for his administration’s unprecedented interventions in the Judiciary, saying: “Within four years, 15 judges were appointed; court buildings have been massively renovated and new ones constructed.”

Aroh-Onuoha went further to appreciate the CJ for her motivation and support, including others who contributed towards their accomplishment.