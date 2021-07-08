By Sunday Ani

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Igbo-North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ogwuche Onyeka Atta, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a visionary leader whose leadership style is worthy of emulation.

He commended the governor for massive provision of infrastructure and social amenities in rural communities across the 17 local government areas and ensuring adequate peace and security of lives and property in the state.

He stated this during the official commissioning of a lawn tennis court constructed by the state government at the local government stadium in Ogrute, the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Headquarters.

Atta, who is also the PDP youth leader in Igbo-Eze North, said the governor’s rural development stride in the state is unparalleled. He cited ongoing and completed massive people-oriented projects in the local government as practical examples of Ugwuanyi’s vision and how a good leader should work.

“I urge the upcoming generation of leaders to emulate the governor’s leadership style,” he said.

He listed some of the governor’s completed projects in Igbo-Eze North to include a modern asphalt road network in Ogrute, a multimillion naira fire service station in Ogrute, a motorised water borehole at Eke Ozzi Market in Ogrute, a 21st century Lawn Tennis Court in the local government stadium in Ogrute, construction of ultramodern Customary and Magistrates Courts in Ogrute, and renovation of several primary schools, among others.

