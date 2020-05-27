Aneke Joseph

NEARLY three years to the next general

elections, the country is already in the mood of

politics. Characteristically, the achievements

or otherwise of governors in their second

terms come to mind. Why the governors are

usually on the spot is because majority of the

people think that most of the state Chief Executives are more interested in the politics of

who succeeds them than in the developments

of their states.

With this tradition, one of the states in

focus is Enugu because of its long history and

strategic place in the South East region of the

country. The stewardship of the governor of

the Coal City state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is

also in his second tenure is also under interrogation. For critical observers and stakeholders in Enugu, many questions agitate their

minds. They include; how has Gburugburu

performed in delivering democracy dividends

to his people? Is he one of those governors

whose second tenures are essentially to prepare grounds for their succession rather than

towards development in their states?

For those conversant with events in Enugu

State, Governor Ugwuanyi is different as he

is more interested in the legacy projects he

would leave behind than politics of succession.

He believes that the ultimate decision of who

would succeed him rests with the people of

Enugu State.

To Governor Ugwuanyi, development is

at the heart of good governance, hence, his

renewed vigour, zeal and sustained efforts in

fulfilling his campaign promises to the people

of Enugu State. Through his actions and

inactions in the nearly one year of his second

tenure, he has proved that he is in governance

to alleviate the sufferings of the people and

impact their lives positively.

One unique quality of his administration is

his contract execution policy of start-to-finish,

which ensures that projects are duly awarded

and backed up with funds for timely completion – a scenario that has prevented the ugly

experience of abandoned projects in the state.

Enugu State under Ugwuanyi is rated by the

Financial Derivatives Company as one of Ni- geria’s Most Financially Stable states alongside

Lagos and Kano states. These accolades came

even when most states loudly bemoan the

economic crunch in the country.

Further testimony of Ugwuanyi’s commendable performance preceding the reports came

from a World Bank Ease of Doing Business in

Nigeria. It decorated Enugu as the third best

state to start a business in Nigeria after Abuja

and Lagos. The governor has never relented in

his pursuit of his dream of activating Enugu as

a recognizable economic hub in the country

through investor-friendly policies.

It is little wonder that in spite of the nation’s

dwindling economic fortunes because of the

crash in the oil price and the ravaging effects

of the Coronavirus pandemic, the governor

has continued to take actions that have

brought meaningful development to the state.

Even his critics agree that his administration’s

peace and grassroots development initiatives

have ensured rapid transformation of the rural

communities which hitherto had literally been

denied democracy dividends.

Through his administration’s rural development policy, one-community-one-project

initiative and a great deal of passion for the

wellbeing of the masses, he has focused on the

long-neglected communities in the state in

line with his firm belief that the greatest objective of government is to alleviate the suffering

of the people.

To show his determination for more work

in his second term, Governor Ugwuanyi after

his second term inauguration, constituted 12

Adhoc Committees that reviewed all sectors of

governance for effective service delivery.

Upon inaugurating the State Executive

Council (EXCO) to drive the recommendations of the committees, the governor had

charged members of his cabinet to hit the

ground running as he was in a hurry to fully

deliver on his promises to the people.

Through his administration’s adherence to

fiscal discipline, peace and grassroots development initiatives, the governor has successfully

delivered democracy dividends to the doorsteps of the people of Enugu State.

His humble disposition, simplicity, candour,

good works and uncommon leadership style

of inclusive governance and an open-door policy

have helped him to deliver the message of

hope and rekindled the confidence of the

people in participatory democracy.

He has united everybody in the state,

especially the political leaders irrespective of

class, religion, socioeconomic and political background and the ambience of peace and

unity has remained the pillar of his administration’s success story and one of the major

reasons Enugu is devoid of political crises like

in other states.

In the last one year, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has sustained the tempo of peace

and good governance in the state, awarding

multiple contracts for execution of more

critical infrastructural development across the

state, worth over N9 billion.

The state government also approved the

sum of N1.5 billion, N244 million and N200

million for payments of counterpart funds

for the Universal Basic Education scheme for

construction and renovation of more primary

and junior secondary school buildings, the

APPEALS programme for women and youths

agricultural empowerment and the Universal

Health Coverage (UHC) for comprehensive

basic health services for every eligible resident

in the state, respectively, totaling over N1.9

billion.

This is in addition to the N4.9 billion and

N100 million counterpart funds paid by the

present administration for the Universal Basic

Education and Universal Health Coverage,

respectively, during its first tenure.

Some of the projects awarded after his inauguration for another term, which are ongoing

with some concluded, include the completion

of the Nike Lake junction – Harmony Estate

Road – Amorji Nike – Adoration Pilgrimage

Centre, Phase II and III, in Enugu East LGA,

which will link Abakpa and Emene and serve

as a critical bypass that will decongest traffic

gridlock at Abakpa T-junction; the asphalting

of a 22.443km inter-community link road

– the Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba-Obollo Etiti

road – that connects Isi-Uzo and Udenu LGA,

under the Rural Access and Mobility Project

II (RAMP II); rehabilitation of numerous internal roads in the University town of Nsukka

and the flood routing/erosion control works at

Achi Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Others include the construction of access

and internal road networks at Golf Estate

Annex, located at Abor, in Udi LGA, which

will cost the state government a whopping

sum of N2.08 billion; the rehabilitation of

Orie Market-Nkwo Ida-Afor Inyi road junction in Igbo-Eze North LGA; the Agbalaenyi junction-Enugu-Onitsha Expressway link road

at Oji River LGA; the Amaeze Street outflow

to Enugu Road catchment box culvert and the

New Anglican Road – Obechara Road junction

in Nsukka; the Akpabio Street, GRA, Enugu

(completed) and access/internal road at the

old Governor’s Lodge, GRA, Enugu (completed).

Others are the beautification, fencing and

provision of works of arts in major roundabouts in Enugu City as well as in the forest reserve adjacent to the Michael Okpara Square,

Enugu, now known as Unity Park, to serve as a

tourist attraction and centre for relaxation and

recreation.

Parts of the critical infrastructure also

include the construction of the Nsukka Town- ship Stadium (Phase One) in the University

town of Nsukka; remodeling and renovation

of the Abuja Building, Government House,

Enugu (completed), to ensure efficient

administrative service delivery; construction

of fence, pavement, surfacing, landscaping and

beautification of the newly constructed State

Customary Court of Appeal headquarters,

Independence Layout, Enugu; massive renova- tion of the State Judiciary Complex, Enugu

and supply of 300 units of bicycles to comple- ment the 260 vehicles as well as motorcycles

purchased by the state government for Forest

Guards’ operations in the rural areas, which

are being distributed to the 260 electoral

wards in the state for effective security engage- ment.

Also, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration equal- ly purchased 100 units of Innoson patrol vans

equipped with communication gadgets, which

were distributed to security agencies in the

state to aid their operations. It engaged 1,700

Forest Guards, repositioned the Vigilante/

Neighborhood Watch groups and purchased

260 security vehicles for their operations.

The state government recently handed over

five newly procured Innoson Vehicle Manufac- turing (IVM) fire-fighting trucks to the state

fire service, for the five newly constructed fire

service stations across the three senatorial dis- tricts of the state, to enhance their efficiency

and effective response to emergencies.

• Aneke writes from Coal Camp,

Enugu