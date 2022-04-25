By Ifeanyi R. Nwoye

‘Enugu State is in the hands of God’ is a concept initiated and popularised by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and has since been the motto driving his administration.

Mottos are not just maxims, they are in most cases expressions of a guiding principle. People who are yet to capture the essence of the guiding principle that Ugwuanyi has chosen for his administration have been pondering: Why say Enugu is in the hands of God? What does Enugu State in the hands of God really mean, and what has it guided the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration to achieve so far ?

The reference and total surrender to God in political statements is a practice that has spanned over many centuries and has been used by some of the most successful empires in human history. It is not an uncommon practice for nations or political powers to tie the fortunes of their affairs to God. The United States of America is an example in this regard. Before America became the most powerful and successful country in the world, they were very conscious of the God-standard and faithful to the Judeo-Christian values upon which America was founded and on which a great nation was built. It is important for us to state that America’s official political motto till this day is “E pluribus unum,” meaning, “In God We Trust.” It was first used as far as 1795 and in 2011 the U.S. House of Representatives voted 396 to 9 to reaffirm the U.S. national motto: “In God We Trust.” When Americans say in God we trust, they are not leaving the entire job of building a great nation to God. Americans are hardworking, innovative and industrious. By putting their trust in God, they are acknowledging that God has the final say. They are affirming that they will be guided by the laws of God and strive to build a nation with the principles of God.

In the United Kingdom, it is “God save the Queen.” That didn’t stop them from building a modern army or developing a formidable security system. The fact that the UK still uses “God save the Queen” shows that the majority of them still believe that it is God who saves, not man.

As the Bible puts it, except the Lord builds a city, those that build build in vain. Except the Lord watches over a city, those that watch watch in vain.

Enugu is in the hands of God is more than just a slogan. It is a philosophy, a guiding principle and a movement that seeks to transform Enugu into that paradise-state.

It is propelled by the idea that God has the final say and governance should be carried out in ways that reflect the standards of God.

The vision behind Ugwuanyi’s decision to adopt “Enugu State is in the hands of God” as his guiding principle is the fact that a state in the hands of God is one that is peaceful, it is progressive, it is a state where there is abundance, social and economic justice. For every time the slogan is mentioned, it is an affirmation of a vision of where Enugu should be and the things that the people of the state must enjoy.

The motto acts as a guide and reminder to every public servant under the Ugwuanyi administration that only the God-standard will be acceptable in public service and whatever policy the government enacts and implements in its quest to transform Enugu is based on the God-standard.

Enugu State is in the hands of God is also a philosophy that testifies of Ugwuanyi’s reverence to God in an era where national politics is dominated by godless fellows who rule without the fear of God. With Ugwuanyi, leadership should be guided by the fear of God. A leader that fears God will serve the people, and this is what the governor has strived to achieve in the last seven years.

Guided by this principle, Ugwuanyi has created a legacy of peace, inclusive governance and compassionate leadership system through his many policies that are designed for the poor, aged and disadvantaged in society. For instance, there is no state in the federation with a formidable free health outreach programme like the Gburus Care Initiative (GCI).

By adopting “Enugu State is in the hands of God” as a driving philosophy, Ugwuanyi has created a movement where public servants imbibe the fear of God in discharging their duties. This also sets a standard for the character of future public servants and office holders. With Enugu in the hands of God under Ugwuanyi, future public servants and office holders must be god-fearing people, people who will govern Enugu in a way that pleases the Lord.

The “Enugu State is in the hands of God” motto has guided Ugwuanyi into setting a standard. A standard of peace, compassion, pro-people policies and aspiring to govern in the way of the Lord.

Anyone who commits his life, business and family to the hands of God can easily relates to Ugwuanyi’s decision to hand Enugu State into the hands of God, after all, we are a people that believe in God.

This is why a colloquium where Ugwuanyi’s “Enugu State is the hands of God” political philosophy and legacies will be discussed by some of the best and elite brains will hold in Enugu state on May 5, 2022, with the aim of advancing ideas on how to consolidate, secure and sustain the legacies.

Like the U.S. House of Representatives, the Enugu State House of Assembly should ensure that this slogan initiated by Ugwuanyi is cemented as the state’s official motto, as it offers the best blueprint in the journey towards making Enugu State a paradise for Ndi-Enugu.

•Rev. Nwoye, former Deputy Governor, Enugu State, writes from Enugu