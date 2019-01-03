Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Emmanuel Chukwuma, has declared that the reelection of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State “is going to be a walkover by God’s grace” because of the governor’s outstanding performance and uncommon leadership style.

The archbishop, who spoke during the prayer session at the Government House, Enugu, to herald the commencement of work after the New Year celebration, described governor Ugwuanyi as a peaceful leader who is good to everybody, irrespective of class, religion or political difference.

He said: “There is no alternative to Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi) in 2019. He has done well and, therefore, no vacancy in the Lion Building.”

He commended Ugwuanyi for sustaining the new year prayer session since he assumed office and thanked

God that “the governor is the man you brought to place Enugu State in your hands.”

The archbishop, while praying for his victory in the forthcoming general election, said, “governor Ugwuanyi is

the Joshua of Enugu State, who will lead us to the promised land.

“Your Excellency, you are doing your best, and God is going to make you stay there to do more for the people of

this state. All your enemies will fail in the name of Jesus, because God has called you for a purpose in Nigeria and

Enugu State.

“I’ve said our governor has no alternative, in 2019. I’ve said it before, that for Gburugburu, there is no vacancy in the Lion Building, and that is where I stand. Whoever is doing well, we assist him to continue doing well.

“In Enugu State, we have experienced peace and the era where people have political enmity and others have

all gone. Everybody is happy, the traders are happy, there is sympathy, concern and respect for everybody. That is why we are asking him to continue in office.”

On the recent fire outbreak in the state, the cleric, who prayed against such incident, applauded governor Ugwuanyi for his swift intervention in putting out the inferno without any loss of life, and the assistance he gave to the victims to ameliorate their pains. He also lauded him for equipping the State’s Fire Service.

Archbishop Chukwuma advised the people, public office holders, civil servants, the judiciary and legislature, among others, to “circumcise our hearts” to ensure the state gets to the ‘promised land’. He further prayed that the coming elections would be free, fair and credible and devoid of violence and intimidation.

In his address, governor Ugwuanyi, who appreciated the archbishop and other clergymen at the event for their presence and active participation, equally thanked “Enugu State stakeholders, civil servants, the organised labour, the clergy, market men and women and, indeed, the entire people of the state – the true heroes of democracy- for their prayers, support, solidarity and cooperation to my administration.”

He noted that his administration has “made visible progress in our quest to transform Enugu state and significantly improve the lives of our people,” stressing that

“Enugu has remained peaceful and has retained its rating as one of the safest and fastest growing states in the country.”

While wishing the people of Enugu state “a very blissful 2019,” the governor added that “the new year offers us

another chance to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state, and to rededicate ourselves to the task of building a much better and more viable society for the benefit of all and sundry.”