Andrew Chiahalam Apeh

For some times, I have been pondering on the slogan “Enugu state is in the hand of God,” and it has become obvious to me that God is indeed ruling in the affairs of Enugu State, noticeable from the ingenious application of the old mantra that governance is the application of the greatest good to the greatest number of the citizenry.

Although Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi may not have fulfilled all campaign promises, the realities on ground are testaments to the fact that ‘work is in progress’. Without an iota of doubt, Enugu State remains one of the most peaceful, business friendly and tourist destination in recent times. This is evident in the way and manner investors (local and international) are besieging the Lion Building for an opportunity to explore this economically viable geographical landscape.

At a point insecurity was threatening the very existence of Nigeria, Enugu State remained quiet and secure. This cannot be said of most states in Nigeria. How he establishes the cordial relationship with other political parties, individuals, religious organizations and ethnic groups remains not only commendable, but worthy of emulation by other Governors, poised to run a people-oriented governance.

In its efforts to ensure sustainable peace and security of people and properties in Enugu state, Governor Ugwuanyi has strategically launched security structural opus of 1700 neighborhood watch/Forest Guard, who shall be under the payroll of the state government. This move is in line with the state’s commitment to ensure Enugu state remains the safest state in Nigeria, where businesses thrive smoothly and peoples’ live and fundamental human rights upholds prominently.

So far, Enugu State has witnessed uncommon infrastructural development in the age-long abandoned communities. Roads are being opened up, bridges are built, high institutions are being rebranded to reflect the aspirations of the founding fathers for all inclusive development, women are being given fair share of positions in high offices and the youths are constantly engaged in a productive manner; employment, education and entrepreneurial training. This is not to exclude the all-inclusive (rural and urban areas) urbanization policy of the governor.

The rehabilitation/construction of Enugu Abakaliki (Eke Obinagu) Onunweneabo, Akpuoga Nike Road, and Completion of Orie Emene-Adoration ground road, Construction of Ogrute-ulo-Umuogbo ulo – Isiugwu Umuopu – Ette roads, Igbo eze North LGA, Construction of Ogrute – Nkpamute – Igogoro – Ikpamodo-Okpo-Amaja Road (phase 11), Construction of Ngwo Adada-General hospital Ichi road, along Ibagwa-Ichi-Unadu-Alor Agu road, Construction of umualor-Eha Amufu road, Construction of Eha Amufu-Nkalagu road, Construction of Ugbawka-Nara-Nkerefi road, Construction of Amaechi Idodo-Amuzam-Amagunze road, Completion of Omuoha-Obuoffia bridge, Construction of Ogonogoeji-Ndiagu Akpugo road (Atavu Bailey Bridge-Afor Onovo), Construction of Agbani-Afor Amurri Road in Nkanu West LGA, Construction of Omuoha-Obuoffia Awkunanaw road, Construction of Obechara road junction, Umuakasi-Mechanic village Ikenga, Construction of Enugu Akwu achi-Nkwo inyi market road, Construction of nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze-Mmam forest road, Construction of Amaeke Ngwo-Nsude 9th Mile BY-Pass, Construction of Amokwe road starting from Ude station, through Ibuzo Amokwe to Amokwe station road, Construction of Holy Ghost-Mgbemena link road, Completion of the construction of Ndemde Bridge and surfacing of the road linking Maryland, New Era and Achara layout, Construction of 42metre span Bailey bridge and road works across River Nyama to Amechi-linking Umuogo and Umuagba Amechi-uno/Obinagu Community.

Construction of Ukehe-Aku-Nkpologu Road. Rehabilitation of some federal roads in the state: Opi–Obollo Afor road (18.5km stretch plus additional works at Amalla), 9th Mile Internal roads (1.2km stretch from Ekochin junction – mechanic village junction) Egede junction (308m), Amoka Okpatu, army check point (175m), Holy child catholic church, Ochima towards Osadebe junction (110.3m), By Opi junction (220m), Construction of Ohom Orba junction- Imilike Ani Ezimo uno (Udenu ring roads), Construction of Okpu-Orba junction Ohebe Agu-Orba Primary school road, Construction of Agu Orba Iyiocha bridge. And many others not mentioned here, plus those mentioned earlier in my first edition like the 5.50km New Market-Milken Hill-Ngwo-9th Mile Corner road and Construction of Opi-Nsukka monumental edifice/road.

It is not also out of place to commend our amiable Governor for taking the lead in boosting Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), leading to quality economic management of lean resources from the Centre, and walfarist gestures towards the workers and Pensioners of the state.

The Governor has made governance all-inclusive in the state. He has empowered the autonomous communities by doling out 10 million naira as grant to them, aimed at engendering peace and quickening the pace of development at the grassroots.

One admirable policy in recent times was the constitution of the Public Service Committees into various sectors to help streamline the system for optimum performance. This made him to suspend the appointment of cabinet members. This is a noble initiative to give Enugu State the best service and good governance.

However, there is need to look closely at the calibre of people to be appointed/ elected into government positions. The era of recycling nomenclature, continuance mediocre, lethargy and obsolescent ideas are over, it is time for active and proactive engagement, it is time to inject new ideas with the desired political will into the governance of the state by including more qualified youths. The time for injecting fresh blood and fresh ideas into the system is now.

There are many young, trust worthy men and women in all the 17 local government areas of the state that can effectively serve as chairmen of L.G.A.s, Board members, Commissioners and other positions in the state for the good of all. If the Governor is determined to consolidate on the successes of his first term, there is need to look beyond the old recruits of politicians and give the young men with burning desires a chance.

To make history and be remembered by all, the time is now. If the Governor heeds these pieces of advice, history will indeed be kind to him.

Dr. Apeh, research consultant, and University

lecturer, writes from Independence Layout, Enugu.