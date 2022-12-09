Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has inaugurated Rancsfard Fashion and Skill Academy, a skill acquisition centre that provides a veritable platform for participants, especially the youths, to acquire skills in fashion and design, makeup artistry, baking and pastry production, photography and ICT.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the academy and wife of the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Lady Princess Akunna Ubosi, said she was inspired by Governor Ugwuanyi’s “enormous strides in building capacity amongst our youths through various skill acquisition programmes anchored by the Enugu SMEs Centre,” to establish the facility.

Ubosi added that her decision was also borne out of “a burning desire to create a platform where individuals, especially our youths, can easily acquire lifelong entrepreneurial skills that will reduce the high rate of unemployment in our society and also ensure a productive future for our young ones.”

Expressing gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for inaugurating the academy, located at No. 5 Mike Eze Crescent, adjacent Federal School of Dental Technology and Therapy, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, Ubosi said Rancsfard Fashion and Skill Academy was positioned and available to partner the state government in building capacity among the people, saying the academy “is willing to train verified indigent students free of charge.”

Elucidating the academy’s unique background and business philosophy, the Speaker’s wife said: “The academy incorporates a bakery and clothing production factory through which our finished products are sold to the general public; and we are proud to note that our products are made in Enugu State to international standards. The world is currently in a knowledge based economy in which ‘knowledge’ is the only meaningful factor of production. “Therefore, creating a learning society will not be possible without building a platform where this knowledge can be transferred from one person to another. Thus, the advantages of building capacity at Rancsfard cannot be over emphasised. “