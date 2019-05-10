Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has donated cervical cancer screening machines to the Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, to assist in early detection and treatment of the disease.

Speaking while inaugurating the screening centre at the hospital renovated and furnished by her pet-project, Ugo Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), Mrs. Ugwuanyi described cervical cancer as a dreaded disease that has claimed the lives of many women.

The governor’s wife stated that the screening machines, which were donated to the centre by her foundation, were born out of the desire to assist women, especially the indigent ones with a view to curbing the ailment.

She added that her pet-project decided to donate the equipment to ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, because of its capacity to take care of the equipment, disclosing that “many people are eager to assist us.”

Ugwuanyi, therefore, urged the hospital management to take care of the machines, revealing that in no distant time, more items will be added.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Fintan Ekochin, commended Mrs. Ugwuanyi for the donation, stressing that through her pet project, many lives have been touched positively.

Dr. Ekochin maintained that the two-room apartment was adequately renovated and furnished to the comfort of both the doctors and patients.

“We are here for another step in the health sector, Ugo Touch of Life Foundation. Her Excellency, in her usual manner does her things silently and has made us proud with this remarkable donation.”

The health commissioner added that the equipment will enable the doctors conduct adequate screening for patients, thereby providing necessary leeway for further treatment.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Hyacinth Onah, expressed gratitude to Mrs. Ugwuanyi and promised to utilise the machines for the purpose they were meant for.