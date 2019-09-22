As part of her efforts to ensure that children under five return to school in a healthy condition for the academic session after the long vacation, the wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has commenced her annual de-worming of children across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who flagged off the exercise at St. Vincent Primary School Ishi/Ozalla, Nkanu West Local Government Area for Enugu East Senatorial District, stated that her visit was to prepare school children in the district health-wise for the current academic session.

She explained that her pet-project – Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), was in keeping with her unflinching commitment to the welfare of the vulnerable group in the society.

She disclosed that the essence of the de-worming of children twice in a year was to mitigate the deadly effects of worms in the daily growth of children, pointing out that the wives of the 17 local government chairmen in the state would continue with the exercise in all the local communities. “We come here today to return you (children) back to school. This is not the first time we are coming here. We had come here for this purpose, and after this exercise today, all the wives of the local government chairmen will continue in all the local communities of the state”, Mrs. Ugwuanyi said.

The governor’s wife stated that the programme was necessitated by the enormous food intake by children at the long holidays which she revealed may constitute breeding ground for worms.

She urged the children to be dedicated to their studies, stressing the need for proper education in their lives. She also advised parents to register their children with the National Population Commission after birth, noting that the body is the only legal establishment charged with such responsibility.

Earlier in her address, the school’s Head Mistress, Mrs. Ngozi Chukwuani, thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for the de-worming exercise, stating that the visit has enabled the teachers and students to learn more about personal hygiene, discipline and commitment to studies.