The people of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State have described the monthly prayer rally organised by the wife of the governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, to appreciate God and pray for the progress of the state, as a source of inspiration to the people of the state.

Speaking when the people converged on their headquarters to replicate the prayer rally, the council Chairman, Sunday Ugwu, stated that they were deeply committed to the spiritual exercise, which he said, “has brought great fortune to our local government area and Enugu State”.

He disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife are God-fearing couple with uncommon humility and passion for people’s wellbeing, stressing that ever since the governor entrusted Enugu State into the hands of God, the state has continued to witness positive changes.

The council chairman added that the prayer rally also offered his administration the opportunity to interact with the people of the area and perform the grand finale of its empowerment scheme in keeping with the set objectives of the governor’s wife’s pet project.

He maintained that it was because of Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s monthly prayer rally that Enugu State has continued to experience good governance, especially in massive infrastructural development, regular payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, human empowerment, enduring peace and security, among others, despite the state government’s lean resources.

The council chairman donated some gift items to indigent residents of the local government, maintaining that, “Enugu South Local Government Area will continue to strive to emulate the sterling efforts of our dear mother and First Lady of Enugu State by organising this rally”.