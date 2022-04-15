Mrs. Ife SinaChi Ugwuonye-Okechukwu has disassociated herself from the call by a group of Enugu State indigenes living in America, under the auspices of Nigerian American Political Forum (NAPF) on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to commit to peaceful transition in the state.

“The content of the message does not seem to be consistent with what the NAPF stands for. I note also that my name was appended in relation to my past position as president of Enugu USA. As we may know, Enugu USA, as an organisation, is non-partisan. But I want to believe the writer(s) did not take this fact into consideration. I was very surprised, if not shocked, at the content of the publication, and mostly about my name on it.”

