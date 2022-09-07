From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan Chapter, on Wednesday said lecturers of the institution are on total and comprehensive strike as directed by the union’s national secretariat.

The ASUU chairman in UI, Prof Ayoola Akinwole, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Ibadan, following a media report that the management of the open distance learning programme of the university has asked its students to resume online classes.

According to him, academic staff of the university would not be available for both physical and virtual teaching until the strike is called off.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the leadership of ASUU-UI has been drawn to mischievous news in circulation with insinuation that UI has pulled out of the ongoing ASUU Strike due to the management of the University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre, announcing resumption of academic activities.

“This is to inform the general public that the ongoing ASUU strike is still fully in force in the University of Ibadan. Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ibadan branch are on the comprehensive, total and indefinite strike of our union in conformity with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) of our Union.

“As such, members of ASUU, University of Ibadan branch, will not be available for teaching (both physical and virtual), examination exercises, and attendance of statutory meetings of any kind until the National Executive Council (NEC) of our Union directs otherwise. ASUU-UI members remain resolute in the quest to rescue the Nigerian public university system.”