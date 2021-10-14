From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Prod Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, has emerged as the 13th vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, which was established about 73 years ago.

Until his emergence, the professor of Chemistry was the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Administration.

The announcement was made by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of the institution, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, at the Senate Chambers on the campus of the university at 8p.m., on Thursday October 14, 2021.

Sixteen candidates had applied to become the 13th Vice Chancellor of the university. But the withdrawal of former Dean, Faculty of Arts of the institution, Prof Remi Raji-Oyelade, reduced the number to 15.

However, the Governing Council of the university, under the chairmanship of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, conducted screening for the 15 candidates. At the commencement of the screening, he assured all candidates of level-playing field before each of the applicants took their turn to appear before the council.

The screening of the 15 candidates which held at the Council Chambers featured both presentation and questioning by the members of Council who scored each candidates performance.

The list of final eight candidates was released by the council and they all appeared before the Vice Chancellor Selection Board on Thursday.

Those who vied for the position include the current Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Adebola Ekanola, and the immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof Adeyinka Aderinto.

Odigie-Oyegun, while making the announcement said: “Today Thursday 14 October 2021, the Joint Council-Senate Selection Board interviewed the eight candidates shortlisted. Two representatives of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), and the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education were in attendance. At the end of the very thorough, transparent and highly competitive exercise, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale emerged as the beat candidate for the position of Vice Chancellor.

“The Governing Council at its just-concluded meeting today considered the report of the Selection Board and approved the recommendation of the Board to appoint Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale aa the next Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.”

Odigie-Oyegun notes that the position of the vice chancellor became vacant on December 1, 2020, adding that the last Governing Council in accordance with the provisions of the extant rules. He said the process was aborted by the visitor due to the circumstances beyond control, while led to the dissolution of the council at that time. A new Governing Council, he said, was inaugurated in April, this year, and it decided in its wisdom to start the process afresh.

In his acceptance speech, Adebowale, said he was not the best among all the candidates, but God wants him to serve. He added that there “is work to be done”, calling for support for his administration.

