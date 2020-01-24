Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The University of Ibadan has offered provisional admission to a total of 4,359 candidates among 19,482 that sat for the post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) of the institution conducted in 2019.

The provisional offer of admission was approved by the institution’s Senate on Friday for candidates seeking admission into undergraduate courses for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Idowu Olayinka, who presided over the emergency Senate meeting made the announcement on the campus of the institution after the meeting.

He stated that out of the 4,359 successful candidates, 4,100 had been processed through Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and 3,709 had paid acceptance fees for the admission.

Olayinka explained that out of the 19,482 candidates that sat for the Post-UTME of UI, only 12, 450 scored 50 per cent and above and were subjected to cut-off marks set for courses to select the best of the applicants.

The Senate of the university stated that University of Ibadan would continue to maintain impeccable and flawless admission procedures.