By Gabriel Dike

The University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged the best ranked Nigerian university in the 2021 world best colleges released yesterday by Webometric. But the Nigerian premier university, however, ranks 1,216 in the World.

Covenant University Ota, placed second and 1,324 in the global ranking, while Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, came third and 1, 609 in the world. The fourth position went to University of Nigeria Nsukka, which placed 1,609 in the world; University of Lagos, Akoka came fifth and 1,885 in the world and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira, sixth and 2,298 in the world.

Webometrics, is known as ranking web for the world’s universities based on a composite indicator that takes into account both the volume of the web content (number of web pages and files) and the visibility and impact of these web publications.