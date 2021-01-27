By Gabriel Dike

The University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged the best-ranked Nigerian university in 2021 Webometric ranking released on Wednesday. But the premier is ranked 1216 in the World.

The current ranking like previous years were dominated by federal universities, followed by private institutions and state universities.

Covenant Ota, a private institution placed second position and 1324 in the global ranking by Webometric which is one of the acceptable ranking Web in the World.

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, another federal institution is ranked third in Nigeria and 1609 in the World.

The best state university based on Webometric ranking is Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba, owned by the Ondo State Government. It is also the 9th best university in the country and 3009 in the World.

Despite years of crisis Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, placed second best state university, 14th best in Nigeria and 3142 in the World. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State is third best state institution, 17 in the country and 3506 globally.

The 4th position went to University of Nigeria Nsukka, which placed 1609 in the World ranking, University of Lagos, Akoka, 5th (1885), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira, 6th (2298), Federal University of Technology Akure, 7th (2330), University of Port Harcourt 8th (2344), Landmark University, Kwara State 9th (2924), Bayero University Kano 11th (3020), Federal University Minna 12th (3064).

Others are University of Calabar 13th (3140), UNiversity of Benin 15th (3189), University of Uyo 16th (3413), University of Ilorin 18th (3560), University of Abuja 19th (3651), Federal University of Technology Owerri 20th (3664), Lagos State University 21st (3688), University of Jos 22nd (3775), Rivers State University of Science and Technology 23rd (3884), Redeemer’s University 24th (3920), Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State 25th (4002), Federal University Oye Ekiti 26th (4017), University of Agriculture Abeokuta 27th (4090), Ekiti State University, Ado Ektit 28th (4234), Ebonyi State University 29th (4402) and Osun State University 30th (4528).

Yaba College of Technology emerged the best poly in the country, ranked 59 by Webometric and 8139 in the World, Auchi Polytechnic is placed second but ranked 71 in Nigeria.

Other polytechnics are Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu 77th in the country (10514), Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti 91st (12488), Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri 94th (13054) and Polytechnic Ibadan 99th (14528)