Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

University of Ibadan (UI) Senate has dismissed an allegation levelled against it by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that the institution and some other universities in Nigeria have been manipulating admission process.

A special bulletin, entitled, 2019/2020 Undergraduate Admission and Matters Arising, released by the Registrar of the university, Olubunmi Faluyi, after a meeting of the Senate of the institution, stated that the allegation of admission process manipulation was not applicable to UI

“At its special meeting on Friday, January 24, 2020, the attention of UI Senate was drawn to the article entitled: ‘Manipulation of Admission Process through University Portals’ published in the JAMB Bulletin of December 9, 2019 and two national dailies.

“While the article accused three public universities of manipulation of the admission process, it did not mention the name of any university, but went ahead to put an image of the University of Ibadan in the article.

“Senate noted that while 19,450 sat for the post-UTME screening exercise, 12,450 scored 50 percent and above and were subjected to the cut-off marks set for courses to select the best of the applicants. The details of all candidates, who were recommended for provisional admission, were uploaded to the JAMB Central Processing System (CAPS) to enable them accept the offer and print their letters of admission.

“After an extensive deliberation, Senate reaffirmed that the university had never been involved in any form of manipulation. In addition, Senate resolved to continue to maintain impeccable and flawless admission procedures in line with its commitment to excellence.

“Consequently, Senate approved the undergraduate admission process carried out thus far and the provisional offer of undergraduate admission to 4,359 candidates for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“In light of the above, Senate dismissed the allegation of ‘manipulation of admission process’ as inapplicable to the University of Ibadan.

“Arising from the meeting, the university management wishes to inform the public that the University of Ibadan conducts its admission process strictly in line with extant rules and regulations,” the Senate said in the bulletin.