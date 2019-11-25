The University of Ibadan, on Monday, honoured the Supreme Head of the Church, His Most Eminence, Dr. Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao JP and a 92-year-old Professor of Church History from Scotland, Andrew Walls.

Both were inducted as Distinguished Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Church History and Missiology (NACHAM).

The Academy is an integral part of the Department of Religious Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof, Abel Idowu Olayinka, who welcomed the awardees and their entourage emphasised the importance of religion in the nation building and urged the church to continuing praying for the country.

Prof. Olayinka who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) Prof Adebola Ekanola urged the religious leaders to pray for the university, noting that the establishment of the UI was divine and this was well emphasized by the school anthem.

Other religious leaders honoured include, the National Vice President, The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Pastor (Dr) Emmanuel Segun Awojide JP, President Christ Apostolic Church, Pastor (Dr) Abraham Olukunle Akinosun (JP), and Primate Church of the Lord (Aladura) Most Revd Okikiola Oshitelu (PhD).

Setting the tone for the prestigious award, the Head of Department, Religious Studies and National President of the Academy, Prof Samson Adetunji Fatokun said, “We are today going to induct the carefully selected national leaders of Nigerian initiated churches of the earliest 20th century origin as ‘Distinguished Honorary Fellows’ of the Academy. Historically evaluated, the four selected Nigerian instituted churches, have in their formative years in the country, significantly played pivotal roles (without the physical presence of any white missions with them), in laying the foundation for indigenous Pentecostal Christianity in the Nigerian church which in turn ignited the flame of ‘Spirit-Renewal Movement as we have all over the country today”.

He continued, “The honorees are, “indeed men of ‘timber and caliber’ who have significantly contributed through their respective church denominations to the advancement of Nigerian indigenous Christianity both in African countries and overseas, as evident in their numerous branches outside Nigeria with striking Nigeria indigenous identities”.

Prof Fatokun also disclosed that all researches conducted so far extolled St Moses Orimolade Tunolase as a true Prophet of God and admonished some churches using candles for what Baba Tunolase never used it for.

He said he was particularly happy that Baba Alao was toeing the path of Baba Orimolade, the reason why the university gave him the honour and will constantly call on him to contribute to religious studies in the Ivory Tower.

Baba Alao who expressed his appreciation for the award said he was particularly happy that the first university in Nigeria held St Moses Orimolade in high esteem and recognised the good works he did for salvation and spiritual deliverance of many people.

He, however, pleaded wth the governments at the state and federal level to do more in alleviating the suffering of the people and do all to fight corruption in the country.

He also pleaded with religious leaders to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to fight corruption and make the country better.

He assured the University of Ibadan of his cooperation and that of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria in any research work on the C & S as the first Pentecostal church in this part of the world with over 750,000 branches worldwide.