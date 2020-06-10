By Gabriel Dike

Authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI) on Wednesday confirmed that the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki graduated from the institution and that he studied Classics.

In a statement by the Registrar of University, Mrs Olubunmi O Faluyi, said Obaseki gained admission to the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the university.

The clarification by the UI management has put pay to insinuations by Obaseki political opponent that he never attended the university.

Also, the clearance of his university degree may have made nonsense of his opponent claim of not having five credits in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).