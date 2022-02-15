From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The University of Ibadan on Tuesday matriculated 4,255 students into various departments, and faculties, out of the 63,791 applicants that selected the institution as the university of choice.

The ceremony, which was held at the International Conference Centre of the institution, was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Kayode Adebowale.

He explained that by the day that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) closed its application portal to the set of applicants, a total of 63,791 applicants had selected the UI as the university of choice. He added that out of the huge number, 20,799 managed to score 200 or above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“Out of these, 12,798 sat for the post-UTME in the University of Ibadan. Among these over 13,000 candidates, only 6,065 scored 50 or above in the post-UTME. From among these, only 4,261 were offered admission based on the rigorous and transparent admission process of the University of Ibadan. Only 6.7 per cent of those who chose the University of Ibadan got admitted – and you are one of that small number.

He explained further that a total of 3,811 students were offered admission through UTME. He added that a total of 444 students were also offered admission through direct entry, out of 1,978 of them that chose UI, though all of them scored 200 or above in UTME, while the whole of 1,200 of them that sat for post-UTME scored 50 or above.

Adebowale, who entitled his address as ‘Standing on the Shoulder of Giants’, enjoined the new students to leverage on the experiences of the former students of the institutions, lecturers and good senior students to achieve standard academic and moral excellence.

The matriculation lecture, entitled: ‘Charting Your Path Diligently’, was delivered by Miss Ifeoluwa Olatayo, who graduated from the institution in 2012 with a cumulative grade of 5.8. She is the founder of Soupah Kitchen. She told the new students that the best time to start building a “solid foundation for a successful academic is now.

“Imagine if you start reading from the day of your first lecture; two things will most likely happen. The first is a good level of comprehension, which means you are not for the announcement of tests and exams before reading. You can write a 365page book every year if you only write one page per day.”