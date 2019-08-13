The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State, Professor Abel Olayinka, has revealed that the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff of the institution recently approved the promotion of 22 staff to the professorial cadre.

Those affected included: Dr Akintunde A. Odukogbe, Obstetrics and Gynaecology; Dr Francis Sunday Oluwole, Physiology; Dr Lateef Oluwole Abbas, Arabic and Islamic Studies; Dr Abiodun Oluwole Folawewo, Economics; Dr Kanayo S. Chukwuka, Botany; Dr Mopelola Abeke Omotoso, Chemistry; Dr D. O. Fakeye, Arts and Social Sciences Education and Dr S. O. Ajitoni, Arts and Social Sciences Education.

Promoted to reader cadre otherwise known as Associate Professor are: Dr Folasade A. Bello, Obstetrics and Gynaecology; Dr Olulola O. Oladapo, Anatomy; Dr Emmanuel Oyediran Oyewole, Health Promotion and Education; Dr Olawale Olufemi Adelowo, Microbiology and Dr Francesca C. Ukpokolo, Archaeology and Anthropology.

Others are Dr Angela U. Chukwu, Statistics; Dr Olubukola S. Adesina, Political Science; Dr. Oluwadamilare O. Leigh, Veterinary Surgery and Reproduction; Dr Elizabeth O. Oloruntoba, Environmental Health Sciences; Dr Omoyemi O. Ogwumike, Physiotheraphy; Dr Olawale Saheed Ismail, Mechanical Engineering; Dr O. D. Eyarefe, Veterinary Surgery and Reproduction; Dr Isaac Olufemi Olatoye, Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Dr Beatrice Fabunmi, Deputy University Librarian.

The VC said: “We send warm greetings to all our colleagues for the elevation, trusting that they will continue to excel and distinguish themselves.”