By Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Prof Adebola Ekanola, the current Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, of the University of Ibadan has been elected by the Senate of the institution as the Acting Vice Chancellor.

He emerged after defeating four other candidates that also contested for the position after a meeting held by the Senate at the International Conference Centre of the university. The process was presided over by the Provost College of Medicine, Prof Olayinka Omigbodun.

Omigbodun, however, told journalists that the outcome of the process would be forwarded to the Governing Council of the university, under the chairmanship of Dr. Joshua Waklek, for approval.

Ekanola polled a total of 275 votes from the 337 valid votes cast during the process. A total of 400 votes were cast, out of which 63 votes were invalid.

Prof Ayo Oluleye, a former Dean, Faculty of Technology, came a distant second with a total of 80 votes. A former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, of the University, Prof Adigun Agbaje, came third with a total of 15 votes.

Another former DVC (Academics), Prof Gbemisola Oke, scored 14 votes, while the current DVC in charge of research, innovation and strategic partnership, Prof Olanike Adeyemo, had 13 votes.

The five-year tenure of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Idowu Olayinka, would end by 4p.m. today Monday November 30, 2020.

The process for appointment of his substantive successor, which began in June, this year, was cancelled by the National University Commission (NUC), based on crises that dogged the process. The NUC also directed that an Acting Vice Chancellor should be appointed for a period of six months.