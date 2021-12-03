From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Students of the University of Ibadan under the aegis of Sigma Club on Friday staged a charity walk to sensitise Nigerian youths on effects of drug abuse and other hard substances.

The charity walk, which took off at the Trenchard Hall on the campus of the institution, took the students to Ventura Mall at Sango, before they also walked back to Trenchard Hall, ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) induction of Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, as an honorary member of the club.

The charity walk according to the leader of the club, Ibrahim Habib, known as Sigma Chief, was to commemorate the 70th founders’ anniversary of the club.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the charity walk, Habib said: “We want to sensitise Nigerian youth on the danger and effects of drug abuse. We want to tell them to shun drug abuse. Instead, they should channel their energy on something productive, not what can endanger their lives.”

He noted that one of the challenges facing the country is youth empowerment and development. He enjoined government and private sector to look into the menace.

The Vice President and Group Head of Financial inclusion, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mr. Adetunji Lamidi, an old member of the club, who participated in the charity walk, also stated that the club, which was established in 1950 is the oldest surviving students’ club in Sub Sahara Africa.

“Nigerian youth should keep themselves busy They should channel their energy to the right direction for them to become better Nigerians in the future. There is only one Sigma Club in the world, which only exists in the University of Ibadan,l. This is a club, where energy and intellectual capability can be used for someone to become a better Nigerian.”

