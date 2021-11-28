From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, will this Saturday be honoured by a group of students of University of Ibadan on the platform of the 70-year-old Sigma Club, regarded as the oldest surviving students’ organisation in the Sub-saharan Africa.

The leader of the students’ body, Olanrewaju Ibrahim, known as Sigma Chief, made this known during a press conference held at Kuti Hall, U.I, at the weekend to mark the 70th anniversary of the club.

He stated that the club planned to give 70 indigent but brilliant students scholarship awards of N100,000 each, in commemoration of the 70th anniversary, adding that at its inception in 2018, 10 indigent but brilliant students benefited from the N100,000 scholarship awards, and the club increased the number of beneficiaries to 20 during the sw one edition of the scheme.

Vice President/Group Head, Financial Inclusion, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group, Mr. Adetunji Lamidi; and Director of Administration, Office of th Head of Service, Oyo State, Mr Olapade Rahman, who are old members of the club, being referred to as old sigmites, as well as other executive members and members without portfolios graced the press conference.

Ibrahim stated that the Obi of Onitsha would be inducted as honorary member of the club, which is an opportunity provided for outstanding personalities that have positively impacted the society.

The previous recipients of the honour, according to him, included former vice president of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme; former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayer; former President of the World Court, Justice Teslim Elias; former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade; founder of FCMB Group, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun; former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole; a legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN); and former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Ibrahim stated further that the induction of Obi of Onitsha is part of activities lined up to mark the 70th anniversary of the club, saying the programme would kick-off with arrival and get-together for the club’s alumni and all participants this Thursday. On Friday, programme will feature a charity walk, entitled: Sensitising Nigerian Youth on the Danger of Drug Abuse and Donation to Worthy Courses.

Ibrahim stated that programme would feature on Saturday the official launching of the Sigma Aerobic Class to build the physique of lecturers and students, and guest luncheon during which the Obi of Onitsha would be inducted into the Sigma Honorary Roll of Honour.

He added that the club has concluded all arrangements to resuscitate the Havana Musical Carnival, known as the West Africa’s greatest musical carnival that effectively promotes town and gown interaction in Nigeria.

