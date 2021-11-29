From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, will on Saturday be honoured by a group of students of University of Ibadan on the platform of the 70-year-old Sigma Club, regarded as the oldest surviving students’ organisation in the sub-saharan Africa.

Leader of the students’ body, Olanrewaju Ibrahim, known as Sigma Chief, made this known during a press conference to mark the 70th anniversary of the club.

Vice President/Group Head, Financial Inclusion, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group, Adetunji Lamidi; and Director of Administration, Office of the Head of Service, Oyo State, Olapade Rahman, who are old members of the club, being referred to as old sigmites, as well as other executive members and members without portfolios graced the press conference.

Ibrahim said the Obi of Onitsha would be inducted as honorary member, which is an opportunity provided for outstanding personalities that have positively impacted the society. The programme would kick-off on Thursday.

