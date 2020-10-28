Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Governing Council, University of Ibadan, on Wednesday suspended the entire process for the appointment of the new vice chancellor for the institution.

The suspension followed a protest staged by members of the non academic staff of the institution on Wednesday, which disrupted the council’s meeting over an alleged plan to impose a candidate as the new vice chancellor of the institution.

Chairman of council, Dr. Joshua Waklek, who addressed the angry staff, said he had got list of their demands and appealed to them continue to show understanding.

He, however, assured the staff that there demands would be met as a meeting had been fixed for Friday, this week, noting that the process for appointing the new vice chancellor has been suspended.

The Chairman of the Council said the council would sit and consider all the points raised by the angry staff promising on the issue of a particular candidate, the council will decide on that.

He promised that members of the council would meet their leaders on Friday to really decide the way forward as well as to ensure peace and unity in the university.

Waklek appealed to the staff to remain calm and give the council the opportunity to critically consider their demands and come up with appropriate action plan.

The Director of Public Communication of the university, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, also said: “One person cannot do it. It is a process in which candidates are shortlisted and interviewed by the Selection Board. The Selection Board comprises five people with the Pro-Chancellor as the Chairman. The VC is not a member of the Selection Board. The Chairman of Council met the protesting unions and pleaded for their patience.”