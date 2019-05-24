Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Idowu Olayinka, has said the institution is under-staffed by 1,834 personnel. He said the situation has overstretched the current workforce.

He disclosed this, yesterday, in his address during the third stakeholders’ forum entitled: “The State of the University,” chaired by Dr. Akin Onigbinde, at the multipurpose Hall of UI Alumni Association.

Olayinka said instead of 4,570 personnel, the university has on its employment 2,736 staff, adding that the Federal Government has been contacted in Abuja on the shortfall so that the institution would employ more staff.

He also announced that the 2018/2019 academic session would commence on Saturday, June 15, 2019, adding that the new students should resume on the same day as orientation programme would start two days later. He said returning students would resume on Saturday, June 22, while lectures for the new session would begin on June 24.

Olayinka stated that about 207 students would graduate with First Class honours during the convocation in November.

“We currently have 1,490 academic staff, 456 senior technologists/technical staff, 286 senior administrative staff, 196 senior secretarial staff, 155 junior technical staff, and 153 junior administrative staff.

“With a total student population of 30,105 in terms of the head count of full time students and a total full time equivalent of 32,228 and using the National University Commission (NUC) norm, there is a shortage of 374 academic staff, a shortage of 397 in the senior technologist cadre, a shortage of 931 in the junior technical staff cadre, and a shortage of 132 in the junior administrative staff category. The foregoing suggests that our staff are overworked,” he said