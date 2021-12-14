From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Universities Commission (NUC) has ranked the University of Ibadan (UI) as the best in Nigeria in line with its latest 2021 rankings released on Monday, having defeated 113 other universities.

It said in a statement that the ranking was carried out using 12 indicators and the institutions were ranked based on total number of full time students, number of international students, students and staff ratio, efficiency, google scholar index and contribution to knowledge economy.

The criteria also included percentage of international staff, percentage of programmes with full time accreditation, amongst others.

Former NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola, who disclosed the information in Abuja, during a capacity building workshop on improving the ranking of public universities in Nigeria, organised by Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), said the full report would be made available to NUC and uploaded for easy access.

He disclosed that the full report of the ranking which covers the best university in each region of the country with details of every statistics will be released soonest.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Elias Bogoro, said the workshop was part of the strategies to reposition the university system in Nigeria.

