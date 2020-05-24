Ujah, who came on as a second-half substitute, failed to find the back of the net as his club suffered an embarrassing derby defeat away from home.

After a goalless first half, four goals in 26 second-half minutes gave Hertha a derby victory at the Olympic Stadium. Vedad Ibisevic gave Hertha the lead with a fine header after connecting perfectly with a wonderful cross from Marvin Plattenhardt. Hertha doubled their lead a few minutes later after Dodi Lukebakio rounded goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz, before Ibisevic set up the third for Matheus Cunha. Belgian defender, Dedryck Boyata completed the rout with a header from Plattenhardt’s corner to give Hertha Berlin their biggest win at home in the Bundesliga since August 2013.