From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong said Government will continue to remain neutral and allow king makers play their roles in the selection of traditional rulers in all the vacant stools in the State.

Governor Lalong was speaking during the burial Church service for the late Ujah of Anaguta, HRH Pozoh Magaji Jauro, First Class traditional ruler of the Anaguta Chiefdom in Jos North Local Government Area.

Lalong said the death of the royal father though painful, should be accepted as the will of God considering his long battle with ill health which took him even outside the country seeking for help.

He said the deceased was loved by his people and many others for his humility, humanity and peaceful nature.

This he said was reflected in how he assisted the Rescue Government to facilitate reconciliation, forgiveness and tolerance within his chiefdom.

On the selection of new Ujah of Anaguta, the Governor reiterated that his administration will continue to avoid interfering with the process.

He said “since I came into office, we have installed more than 11 traditional rulers in various Chiefdoms. There is no place that we interfered with the selection. That is why there has not been any court case against the government so far. I will continue to maintain this stance beacuse interference is one of the causes of crisis which we must avoid to ensure peace”.

He maintained that he has a duty under the law to remove any traditional ruler who fails to perform his duties or goes about instigating ethnic, religious, political and other forms of discrimination.

Gbong Gwom Jos Da. Jacob Gyang Buba also said the late Ujah of Anaguta was a key member of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs and always made vital contributions to the development of the State.

ECWA President Rev. Dr. Stephen Panya Baba, widow of the late monarch, and other speakers showered praises on Governor Lalong for his determination towards ensuring unity, progress and equity for all ethnic groups particularly the Anaguta nation which he upgraded to first class chieftancy status.