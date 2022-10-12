By Joe Apu

The number of courts being built around Africa by the Giants of Africa Foundation is on the rise. A total of 20 courts across the continent have been built since 2021 under the ‘Built Within’ initiative, a multi-year, 100-court commitment

Giants of Africa, a foundation dedicated to enriching the lives of African youth through sports, and co-founder Masai Ujiri, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, today announced the unveiling of four new basketball courts in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tueday’s announcement is a continuation of the ‘Built Within’ initiative – the foundation’s multi-year, 100-court commitment to investing in sports infrastructure across Africa. With the opening of these new courts, Giants of Africa has built a total of 20 courts in Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal since September 2021.

“There is so much talent in Nigeria,” said Masai Ujiri, Giants of Africa co-founder and Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors of the NBA. “After unveiling our initial courts here in Lagos under the ‘Built Within’ initiative last year, we knew we would be back.