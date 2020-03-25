(Sky News)

A 21-year-old woman is believed to be the youngest person with no pre-existing health conditions to have died after contracting coronavirus in the UK.

Chloe Middleton, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, is believed to have died on 21 March.

Her mother, Diane Middleton, wrote on Facebook: “To all the people out there that thinks it’s just a virus please think again.

“Speaking from a personal experience this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter.”

Her aunt, Emily Mistry, added: “My beautiful, kind-hearted niece, Chloe, has passed away from COVID-19.

“She had no underlying health issues. My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain. We are shattered beyond belief.”