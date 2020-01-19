Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

On the sidelines of the United Kingdom-Africa Investment Summit in London, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has received President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is even as the British Government disclosed that His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, will be visiting Nigeria in the first half of 2020.

Prince Charles, according to the British High Commission, Abuja, received President Buhari at Dumfries House, a stately home in Scotland that is part of the Prince’s Foundation.

The Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Chris Ogunmodede, in a statement made available to our correspondent, said the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, also joined the meeting.

Recall that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, visited Abuja and Lagos in November 2018.

“President Buhari is visiting the United Kingdom at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK-Africa Investment Summit. This is an important opportunity to celebrate the long standing people-to-people ties between our two countries.

“The Prince of Wales previously met President Buhari during a visit to Nigeria with The Duchess of Cornwall in 2018. It is expected that His Royal Highness and His Excellency, the President, will meet again later this year at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.

“The Royal Family’s bond with Nigeria will be further strengthened this year through the forthcoming visit of His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex,” Ogunmodede said.