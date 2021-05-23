This year’s edition of Miss E.B.O.N.Y Ambassadors Beauty Pageant and Awards (African Youth Empowerment Awards) will be held on Saturday, July 31 in the United Kingdom.

A statement signed by the CEO of the UK-based pan-African NGO, Mrs. Irene Eribo-Ani, disclosed that the core objective of the event is developing and empowering the African youth. “The group will also be using the event to honour outstanding African leaders who have performed creditably well in youth development, capacity building, youth inclusiveness in governance, and creating enabling environments for the youth to excel in their chosen endeavours,” she stressed.

Eribo-Ani stated further: “By July 31, 2021, we will be crowning a new Miss E.B.O.N.Y Ambassador Queen, who will be taking up projects in some African countries like the previous queens have done. During her reign, the queen will visit countries like The Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Rwanda.

“We have some distinguished African leaders, both male and female who have done creditably well in the last few years in terms of youth inclusiveness in governance, capacity building, and empowerment. So as part of this year’s celebration, which is our 6th edition, we will be recognizing and honouring these African men and women who have done well for our women and youths.

“African leaders like the First Ladies of Burundi, Kenya, Liberia and Sierra Leone; the governors of Rivers, Delta, Sokoto, Edo, Borno, and Oyo States, as well as the wives of the governors of Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Edo and Rivers States will all be honoured for their contributions towards the development of the African youth, women and the girl child.”

Other distinguished personalities to be honoured are former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye, Dan Orbih, Mike Onolememen and Daisy Danjuma.