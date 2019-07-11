Britain’s ambassador to Washington resigned yesterday after being targeted by United States President Donald Trump over the leak of highly critical diplomatic cables that put the allies’ relationship on edge.

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May had offered her support to Kim Darroch after it was revealed he described the Trump administration as “inept”. But the man tipped to replace her in Downing Street this month, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, declined to back the diplomat, instead emphasising the need to maintain strong ties with the US.

In a series of confidential cables revealed by a British newspaper at the weekend, Darroch called the Trump administration “uniquely dysfunctional” and said the president was “radiating insecurity”.

Trump hit back with a torrent of angry tweets, saying he would not deal with Darroch again, describing him as a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool”.

He also criticised May’s “foolish” policies and said it was a good thing she would soon be replaced.