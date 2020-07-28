Lukman Olabiyi

Police have arraigned a United Kingdom (UK) blogger, Saidi Shittu before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Igbosere, on a two-counts charge bordering on alleged threat to life of Alhaji Olanrewaju Hameed Al-Fulaney.

The two-count charge read: “That you Saidi Shittu ‘m’ on the July 21, 2020 at Lagos Island, Lagos in the Lagos Magisterial District did threaten the life of one Alhaji Olanrewaju Hameed Al-Fulaney and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 56 of the criminal law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

‘That you Saidi Shittu ‘m’ on the same dates, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did provoking breach of peace by offensive publication and thereby committed an offencepunishable under section 57(c) of the criminal law of Lagos State ofNigeria, 2015”.